Eisai’s R&D organization undergoes “transformation”

Japanese drugmaker Eisai’s (TYO: 4523) president and chief executive, Haruo Naito, says that the company's R&D organization, Eisai Product Creation Systems (EPCS), has undergone a transformation with the aim of further focusing and strengthening its product creation capabilities.

In order to fulfill its sole mission of ensuring that innovative new drugs that meet unmet medical needs are made available to patients as early as possible, EPCS has flexibly implemented organizational changes deemed necessary according to the progress of Eisai's development pipeline. The reorganizations will result in the reduction of around 130 positions in Europe and the USA, the company noted.