Eisai sets up own sales subsidiary in Vietnam, a fast-growing pharma market

Aiming to capitalize on a fast-growing Asian market, Japanese drug major Eisai (TYO: 4523) has established a new, wholly-owned, pharmaceutical sales subsidiary in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, which will be named Eisai Vietnam Co.

The pharmaceutical market in Vietnam is surpassed in size only by those of Thailand and the Philippines within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), with the market size reaching $4,199 million in 20191. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the Vietnamese pharmaceutical market from 2014 to 2019 was +10.6%, and it is expected that this market rate will continue to grow in the double digits.

In 1992, Eisai (Thailand) Marketing, a pharmaceutical sales subsidiary of Eisai, started business in Vietnam through a local agency. Eisai opened a representative office in Ho Chi Minh City in 1995, and mainly markets the proton-pump inhibitor Pariet (rabeprazole), muscle relaxant Myonal (eperisone), peripheral neuropathy treatment Methycobal (vitamin B12), and others.