Eisai to announce data for its epilepsy treatment at American Epilepsy Society annual meeting

Japanese drug major Eisai (TYO: 4523) is set to announce key data for its Fycompa (perampanel) to treat epilepsy at the annual meeting for American Epilepsy Society (AES) in the US next month.

Neil West, vice president, Global Neurology Business Unit, Eisai EMEA, said: "These new data at AES 2015 reinforce Eisai's investment in epilepsy treatment options with the potential to improve outcomes in different patient populations. Epilepsy is a challenging condition to manage, it is therefore important that we strive to find effective treatments to support people with epilepsy."

The company has four marketed treatments for epilepsy in the Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, including, Fycompa, Inovelon (rufinamide), Zonegran (zonisamide) and Zebinix (eslicarbazepine acetate).