Elan again mulls hiving off its drug delivery business as separate unit; chairman to retire

Having previously failed to do so in 2008, Ireland-based drugmaker Elan Corp says it is again exploring the possibility of a separation of its Elan Drug Technologies (EDT) business. If executed, any transaction would create two distinct publicly listed companies: Elan BioNeurology and EDT, with each entity being a leader in its field of expertise.
The purpose of this exploration is to accurately assess the opportunity and impact on shareholder value, commented Elan. On an operating basis, both EDT and BioNeurology are now profitable. Each represents vastly different investment propositions, and each generates distinct and on-going capital requirements for utilization against a broad array of potential opportunities.
The company's review will include detailed assessment of the possible separation, including timing, market conditions and the impact on all of its key constituencies. The Company expects to make a decision whether to proceed in the coming months. No specific timetable has been set for completion of the review and there can be no assurances that such a transaction will take place.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze