Friday 9 January 2026

Elan reports 1st-qtr operating loss

Pharmaceutical
24 April 2013

Ireland-based Elan Corp (NYSE: ELN), which has again rejected takeover approach form Royalty Pharma and sold its rights to the multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri (The Pharma Letters passim), has reported first-quarter 2013 results with net income of $63.3 million including a net loss from continuing operations of $72.8 million, and net income from discontinued operations of $136.1 million related to Tysabri (natalizumab), Prothena and the EDT business.

Operating loss excluding other net charges amounted to $48.2 million and adjusted EBITDA losses from continuing operations were $39.3 million. Cash and cash equivalents stood at $556.1 million.

Nigel Clerkin, chief financial officer, said: “the completion of the Tysabri transaction earlier this month, followed by the $1.0 billion share buyback and the retirement of our bonds, have collectively transformed our capital structure, and provide the platform to transform our business structure. As a result of these transactions, we have eliminated our debt, and have reduced our share-count by approximately 15%. We have also initiated a dividend policy, under which we will pay 20% of our Tysabri royalties as a twice-yearly dividend to shareholders. We now have approximately $2 billion in cash and cash equivalents, which provides us with substantial capacity to execute on transactions to diversify our business and grow shareholder value.”

