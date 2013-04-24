Elan reports 1st-qtr operating loss

Ireland-based Elan Corp (NYSE: ELN), which has again rejected takeover approach form Royalty Pharma and sold its rights to the multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri (The Pharma Letters passim), has reported first-quarter 2013 results with net income of $63.3 million including a net loss from continuing operations of $72.8 million, and net income from discontinued operations of $136.1 million related to Tysabri (natalizumab), Prothena and the EDT business.
Operating loss excluding other net charges amounted to $48.2 million and adjusted EBITDA losses from continuing operations were $39.3 million. Cash and cash equivalents stood at $556.1 million.
Nigel Clerkin, chief financial officer, said: “the completion of the Tysabri transaction earlier this month, followed by the $1.0 billion share buyback and the retirement of our bonds, have collectively transformed our capital structure, and provide the platform to transform our business structure. As a result of these transactions, we have eliminated our debt, and have reduced our share-count by approximately 15%. We have also initiated a dividend policy, under which we will pay 20% of our Tysabri royalties as a twice-yearly dividend to shareholders. We now have approximately $2 billion in cash and cash equivalents, which provides us with substantial capacity to execute on transactions to diversify our business and grow shareholder value.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze