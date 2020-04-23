Friday 10 April 2026

Eli Lilly beats expectations, as 1st-qtr sales leap 15%, and non-GAAP income rockets 29%

Pharmaceutical
23 April 2020
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US pharma major Eli Lily (NYSE: LLY) today reported financial result for the first quarter of 2020, posting worldwide revenue of $5.86 billion, an increase of 15% compared with the first quarter of 2019, and above the FactSet consensus of $5.49 billion. The increase in revenue was driven by a 22% increase due to volume, partially offset by a 6% decrease due to lower realized prices.

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