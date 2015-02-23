Eli Lilly delays US and Europe filings for new diabetes agent peglispro

US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) says it is delaying the submission of its basal insulin peglispro (BIL) to regulatory agencies beyond the first quarter of 2015.

The delay includes filings with the US Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency. Analysts had expected Lilly's drug to reach sales of about $242 million by 2018, according to Thomson Reuters data. If approved, it would compete directly with French pharma major Sanofi’s (Euronext: SAN) Lantus (insulin glargine), which generated 2014 sales of 6.34 billion euros ($7.2 billion).

Delay is to generate additional clinical data