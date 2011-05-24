Eli Lilly forms JV BioCritica, to focus on sepsis drug Xigris

US drug major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has signed agreements with private investors Care Capital and NovaQuest Capital to establish BioCritica, a newly-formed and privately-held biotechnology company.
BioCritica, based in Central Indiana, will initially focus on the continued US development and commercialization of already marketed Xigris (drotrecogin alfa [activated]), Lilly's drug for severe sepsis. BioCritica intends to ultimately build a broad portfolio of innovative, hospital-based critical care medicines.
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