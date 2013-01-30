Thursday 8 January 2026

Eli Lilly posts sales and EPS declines for 4th-qtr and full year 2012, but beats forecasts

Pharmaceutical
30 January 2013

US pharmaceutical major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) revealed yesterday that fourth quarter 2012 revenue declined 1% to $5.96 billion, driven by Zyprexa (olanzapine) patent expiration, largely offset by growth in other products, but still beating analysts ‘average estimate of $5.8 billion. Full-year 2012 revenue declined 7% to $22.6 billion.

Fourth quarter earnings per share were $0.74 (down 2% reported), or $0.85 (2% lower non-GAAP), compared with the $0. 79 average of 17 analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Full-year 2012 EPS totaled $3.66 (-23% reported), or $3.39 (-23% non-GAAP). Net income declined 4% to $827.2 million for the quarter and was down 6% at $4.09 billion for the full year.

Lilly increased its 2013 guidance by $0.07 per share to reflect the estimated benefit from the delayed enactment of the American Taxpayer Relief Act of 2012. 2013 earnings per share are now expected to be in the range of $4.10 to $4.25 (reported), or $3.82 to $3.97 (non-GAAP). The company still anticipates 2013 revenue of between $22.6 billion and $23.4 billion.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze