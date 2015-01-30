Eli Lilly's fourth quarter financials hit by patent expiries and currency issues

US drugmaker Eli Lilly’s (NYSE: LLY) fourth quarter financials were hit by genericization and currency fluctuations, only partially offset by 1% higher prices.
Sales in the quarter fell 12% to $5.12 billion quarter-on-quarter, while the yearly sales fell 15% to $19.6 billion. Earnings for the fourth quarter stood at $428.5 million, compared to $727.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2013.
Earnings per share for the quarter were $0.40 per share, a fall from $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year. EPS also declined on an annual basis by 33% to $2.78 per share.
