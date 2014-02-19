Eli Lilly’s ramucirumab Ph III lung cancer trial meets primary endpoint

US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has revealed that the REVEL trial showed that its ramucirumab improved survival in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), with the news pushing the firm’s shares up 3% to $57.00 in premarket trading.
According to analysts at Credit Suisse, ramucirumab could generate annual sales of $800 million by 2020, equal to around 4% of Lilly's revenues.
A global Phase III study of ramucirumab in combination with chemotherapy in patients with second-line NSCLC showed a statistically significant improvement in the primary endpoint of overall survival in the ramucirumab-plus-docetaxel arm compared to the control arm of placebo plus docetaxel. The REVEL study also showed a statistically-significant improvement in progression-free survival in the ramucirumab arm compared to the control arm.
