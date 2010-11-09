Eli Lilly to acquire Avid Radiopharma - and Alzheimer's diagnostic - for up to $800 million

US drug major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), which is facing a number of patent loses in the near future and looking to replace ensuing revenue declines, revealed yesterday that it has signed a definitive merger agreement to acquire Avid Radiopharmaceuticals, a privately held company developing novel molecular imaging compounds intended for the detection and monitoring of chronic human diseases. Lilly’s shares edged 1% higher to $35.73 by close of normal trading in New York yesterday.

Under the terms of the accord, Lilly will acquire all outstanding shares of Avid for an upfront payment of $300 million, subject to adjustment based on existing cash on hand at closing. Avid stockholders will also be eligible for up to $500 million in additional payments contingent upon potential future regulatory and commercial milestones for florbetapir.