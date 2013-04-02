Eli Lilly views additional $180 million investment to expand insulin making in Indianapolis

US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) says that it is working closely with the City on a proposal to invest an additional $180 million in the company's Indianapolis-based insulin manufacturing operations.

The investment is on top of the company's announcement last year of a $140 million expansion of its Indianapolis insulin manufacturing operations (The Pharma Letter November 2, 2012). Together, the investments would enable Lilly to meet the growing insulin demand given the rise in diabetes prevalence across the USA.

Lilly also is proposing several other ancillary investment projects totaling about $80 million, including a $40 million product-inspection center. The latest $180 million proposed investment is two-fold: