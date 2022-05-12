Elix chief exec aims to lead Japan's AI drug discovery field

In the USA and in Europe, interest in the potential for artificial intelligence to transform different aspects of the life sciences industry is at an all-time high.

Much of the attention has been paid to the potential for an algorithmic, machine learning-based approach to drug discovery.

The charge has been led by companies such as French firm Iktos, Britain’s Exscientia (Nasdaq: EXAI) and BenevolentAI, and American firms including Seismic Therapeutic, insitro and ConcertAI.