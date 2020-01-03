Sunday 11 January 2026

EMA accepts Aerie's glaucoma candidate for review

Pharmaceutical
3 January 2020
aerie_large

US ophthalmic drugs specialist Aerie Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: AERI) yesterday announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted for review the marketing authorization application (MAA) for Roclanda (netarsudil and latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005%.

Roclanda is currently marketed as Rocklatan in the USA, where it is indicated for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. An opinion from the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use on the MAA for Roclanda is expected in late 2020. Netarsudil is the active ingredient in Aerie’s Rhopressa (netarsudil ophthalmic solution), which was approved in the USA in March last year and launched in April.

Sales expectations

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Former Allergan exec to ensure Aerie gets vital launch right
3 January 2018
Pharmaceutical
Aerie given lift ahead of FDA advisory panel meeting
12 October 2017
Pharmaceutical
Santen now MA holder for Rhokiinsa and Roclanda in the EEA and UK
2 March 2022
Pharmaceutical
Allergan gains FDA approval for Durysta
6 March 2020




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze