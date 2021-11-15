Sunday 11 January 2026

EMA again rejects Kyowa Kirin's MA for istradefylline for 'OFF' episodes in Parkinson's

Pharmaceutical
15 November 2021
kyowa-big-1

Japanese mid-sized pharma company Kyowa Kirin (TYO: 4151) today announced that, following a re-examination procedure, the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) issued a negative opinion for istradefylline as an add-on treatment to levodopa (L-Dopa) based regimens in adults living with Parkinson’s, experiencing end-of-dose motor fluctuations.

Parkinson’s is a chronic, progressive neurodegenerative condition that affects small regions in the brain that control movement, balance and posture. It is the fastest growing neurodegenerative disorder in the world.

This is a second EMA rejection for istradefylline, trade named Nouryant, as the CHMP in July this year adopted a negative opinion as a medicine to treat adults with Parkinson’s disease. It was approved in the USA under the trade name Nourianz in 2019 and was launched in Japan in 2013.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Two new medicines recommended for approval by EMA's CHMP
23 July 2021
Pharmaceutical
Kyowa Hakko up 3% on Nourianz Parkinson's approval
28 August 2019
Pharmaceutical
EMA validates istradefylline application
6 January 2020
Biotechnology
Promising signs from latest Synaffix ADC collaboration
30 June 2022




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze