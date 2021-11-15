EMA again rejects Kyowa Kirin's MA for istradefylline for 'OFF' episodes in Parkinson's

Japanese mid-sized pharma company Kyowa Kirin (TYO: 4151) today announced that, following a re-examination procedure, the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) issued a negative opinion for istradefylline as an add-on treatment to levodopa (L-Dopa) based regimens in adults living with Parkinson’s, experiencing end-of-dose motor fluctuations.

Parkinson’s is a chronic, progressive neurodegenerative condition that affects small regions in the brain that control movement, balance and posture. It is the fastest growing neurodegenerative disorder in the world.

This is a second EMA rejection for istradefylline, trade named Nouryant, as the CHMP in July this year adopted a negative opinion as a medicine to treat adults with Parkinson’s disease. It was approved in the USA under the trade name Nourianz in 2019 and was launched in Japan in 2013.