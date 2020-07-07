EMA and national agencies consult on joint strategy

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the Heads of Medicines Agencies (HMA) have developed a joint strategy for the next five years that has been released for a two-month public consultation.

This draft strategy details how the European medicines agencies’ network can continue to enable the supply of safe and effective medicines in the face of challenges posed by ever-accelerating developments in science, medicine, digital technologies, globalization and emerging health threats, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comments wanted