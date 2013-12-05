EMA approves fortnightly dosing option for CSL’s Hizentra

Plasma-protein specialists CSL Behring, a subsidiary of Australia’s CSL Ltd (CSL: AX), announced today that the European Medicines Agency has expanded the administration options for Hizentra (human normal immunoglobulin, SCIg, 20% liquid) to include dosing once every two weeks.
Hizentra initially received EMA approval in 2011 as a 20%, once weekly SCIg replacement therapy for adults and children with primary immunodeficiency (PID), as well as secondary immunodeficiencies, to help treat existing or chronic infections and prevent new infections from occurring. It was approved for use in Japan by the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) in September.
More options for patients
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze