EMA/CHMP backs Alcon’s Simbrinza for glaucoma

Swiss drug major Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) eye care division Alcon says that the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has issued a positive opinion for Simbrinza eye drops suspension (brinzolamide 10mg/mL and brimonidine tartrate 2mg/mL) to decrease elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in adult patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, for whom monotherapy provides insufficient IOP reduction.



The combination product was recently approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for this same indication (The Pharma Letter April 22). Simbrinza is the only beta blocker-free, fixed-dose combination treatment in Europe for patients contraindicated for beta blockers due to certain respiratory or cardiac conditions

Simbrinza combines two medicines already approved for the treatment of elevated IOP into one multi-dose bottle, to be dosed with one drop into the affected eye(s) twice daily. If approved, this fixed-dose combination therapy will offer a simplified eye drop schedule and reduce the treatment burden for patients suffering from open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.