EMA/CHMP backs new indications for Olumiant, Orfadin, Tecentriq, and Vephoro

The European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) at its September meeting recommended label indication extensions for a total of 15 already-marketed drugs, the most notable of which are the following four.

The Committee recommended granting an extension of indication to Eli Lilly’s (NYSE: LLY) Olumiant (baricitinib) to include the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis in adult patients who are candidates for systemic therapy. This is the first medicine for moderate as well as severe atopic dermatitis that patients can take orally.

The CHMP recommended granting an extension of indication to Orfadin (nitisinone), from Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (STO: SOBI), to include the treatment of alkaptonuria, a rare metabolic disorder, in adult patients. There are currently no approved medicines for alkaptonuria and treatment options are limited to dealing with the outcomes of the disease as they arise.