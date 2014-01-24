Thursday 8 January 2026

EMA/CHMP gives Novartis positive opinion for Xolair; negative opinion on RLX030 to be appealed

Pharmaceutical
24 January 2014
novartis-basel-big

TheCommittee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency has given Swiss drug major Novartis (NOVN: VX) a positive opinion for the use of Xolair (omalizumab) as an add-on therapy for the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), a debilitating form of hives and chronic itch.

Xolair is being jointly developed by Novartis and Roche (ROG: SIX) subsidiary Genentech for CSU. The recommended dose in adult and adolescent patients 12 years and above with inadequate response to H1 antihistamines is 300 mg by subcutaneous injection every four weeks. Xolair showed consistent high efficacy across three Phase III CSU studies in results released last year. The CHMP opinion was based on positive and consistent results from three pivotal Phase III registration studies (ASTERIA I, ASTERIA II and GLACIAL) that involved nearly 1,000 patients with CSU not responding to antihistamines. Xolair 300 mg met all primary and pre-specified secondary endpoints across these studies, which showed Xolair significantly improved itch and hives, including rapid itch relief, and in many cases completely cleared symptoms.

Positive results for CSU patients

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze