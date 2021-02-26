EMA/CHMP recommendations on extensions of therapeutic indication

At its February meeting, the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP)recommended extensions of indication for:

French drugmaker Ipsen’s (Euronext: IPN) Cabometyx (cabozantinib) in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb’s (NYSE: BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) for the first-line treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma (aRCC).

Epidyolex (cannabidiol), from GW Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: GWPH), as an adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC), for patients two years of age and older.