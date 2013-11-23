EMA/CHMP recommends changes in use of Iclusig to minimize risk of blood clots

The European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has made a number of recommendations to help minimize the risk of blood clots obstructing arteries or veins in patients taking the leukemia medicine Iclusig (ponatinib).
The maker of Iclusig, USA-based Ariad Pharmaceutical (Nasdaq: ARIA), recently suspended marketing of the drug, a treatment for patients with resistant or intolerant chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), in the USA, following an Food and Drug Administration investigation of an increasing frequency of reports of serious and life-threatening blood clots and severe narrowing of blood vessels of patients taking the drug (The Pharma Letter November 1).
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