EMA confirms AbbVie’s withdrawal of court cases on access to clinical-trial data

The European Medicines Agency confirms that US drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has withdrawn both its court cases brought against the Agency concerning access to clinical-trial data.

In particular, following the successful appeal against the interim rulings issued against the Agency in April 2013, the EMA was requested to consider an entirely new set of redacted documents and related justification for redaction proposed by the company.

The very limited redactions proposed by AbbVie were consistent with the Agency’s redaction practices and also had no significant impact on the readability of the reports. Therefore, a decision accepting that new set of documents was notified to the company, the EMA stated.