EMA confirms negative view on Vivus' obesity drug Qsiva after appeal

The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) dealt a blow to US drugmaker Vivus (Nasdaq: VVUS) yesterday, when it confirmed its earlier decision to decline the Marketing Authorization Application for the company’s Qsiva (phentermine/topiramate ER) for the treatment of obesity in the European Union (The Pharma Letter October 19, 2012).

The reasons for the first decision were due to concerns over the potential cardiovascular and central nervous system effects associated with long-term use, teratogenic potential and use by patients for whom Qsiva is not indicated. Vivus requested a re-examination of the opinion. After considering the grounds for this request, the CHMP again declined the marketing authorization on February 21. In its consideration of the Qsiva MAA, the CHMP indicated that a pre-approval cardiovascular outcomes trial would be necessary to establish long-term safety.