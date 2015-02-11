EMA explains its redaction rules, responding to Ombudsman questions

The European Medicines Agency has published a detailed response to the European Ombudsman’s questions related to the redaction of certain elements of clinical study reports for the medicine Humira (adalimumab).
In a letter dated October 27, 2014, the Ombudsman requested the EMA to explain why it had redacted certain information in response to an access to documents request that was received by the Agency in 2013. This particular access to documents request had led to a court case (T-44/13) against the Agency brought by US drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), the marketing authorization holder of Humira, which sought to prevent the Agency from releasing the information under its access to documents policy.
The case was ultimately withdrawn by AbbVie, after the EMA agreed a limited number of redactions of the documents in line with the Agency’s rules.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze