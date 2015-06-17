EMA instigates early dialogue to support development of pediatric medicines

The European Medicines Agency has launched an initiative that offers free-of-charge early pediatric interaction meetings with medicines developers to stimulate early dialogue on the development of their medicines for use in children. A one-year pilot phase started yesterday.

The new initiative aims to encourage discussions on the pediatric needs that could be addressed with a specific medicine well before the submission of a pediatric investigation plan (PIP).

Medicines developers that wish to participate in the pilot phase are invited to provide information on their medicine using a specific form and send it to paediatrics@ema.europa.eu.