EMA launches public consultation on clinical trial transparency proposals

The European Medicines Agency has launched a public consultation on how the transparency rules of the European Clinical Trial Regulation will be applied in the new clinical trial database.
Stakeholders are invited to comment before February 18, 2015.
The purpose of the European Clinical Trial Regulation is to create an environment favorable to conducting clinical trials in the European Union. The regulation ensures consistent clinical trial rules throughout the region, and transforms the level publicly available for each trial carried out in the EU by requiring transparency on authorization, conduct and results.
