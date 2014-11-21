EMA makes recommendation for reducing heart attack risk of Servier's Corlentor/Procoralan

The European Medicines Agency has reviewed angina medication Corlentor/Procoralan (ivabradine), manufactured by French privately-held drugmaker Servier, in a bid to reduce heart problems including heart attack and bradycardia, in patients taking the drug.

Corlentor/Procoralan is used to treat symptoms of angina and to treat heart failure, and the EMA has recommended that it should only be started if angina patients’ resting heart rate is 70 beats per minute or higher.

The drug has not been shown to provide benefits such as reducing heart attack risk or death due to cardiovascular problems, so should only be used to alleviate the symptoms of angina. The EMA recommends that doctors should consider stopping treatment if symptoms do not improve after three months, or if improvement is limited.