EMA Management Board endorses work program for 2014

The European Medicines Agency’s Management Board, at its meeting on December 11-12, adopted the Agency’s work program and budget for 2014.
In addition to delivering core business activities to a high level of quality and consistency, implementing new legislations and increasing transparency and communication, the EMA said, new priorities for 2014 include:
enhancing cooperation within the European medicines network through training, expansion of national experts programmes and IT systems that deliver value to the network;
facilitating early stages of medicines development by promoting and integrating the range of procedures available to medicine developers;
improving the quality, integration and accessibility of data held by the Agency for the network and stakeholders;
reinforcing international cooperation with emphasis on inspection cooperation and capability building to ensure that clinical trials conducted outside the European Union and medicines destined for EU citizens are of the required high quality;
tackling the issue of antimicrobial resistance and availability of anti-infective treatment options both in the human and veterinary areas; and
improving operational effectiveness and efficiency of the Agency as part of its reorganization.
