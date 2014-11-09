EMA PRAC’s recommendations to reduce risk of heart problems with ivabradine

The European Medicines Agency’s Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) has completed a review of Corlentor/Procoralan (ivabradine) and has made recommendations aimed at reducing the risk of heart problems, including heart attack and bradycardia (excessively low heart rate), in patients taking the medicine.
Corlentor/Procoralan was developed by independent French drugmaker Servier and is approved to treat symptoms of angina and to treat heart failure. Last year, commercial rights to the drug were licensed to US biotech firm Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN for the US market (The Pharma Letter July 10, 2013).
The PRAC made recommendations about the resting heart rate of patients before starting treatment or when the dose is adjusted, recommendations on when treatment should be stopped and regarding use with other medicines. Because patients treated with Corlentor/Procoralan are at an increased risk of developing atrial fibrillation, the PRAC recommended monitoring for this condition in patients treated with Corlentor/Procoralan. In addition, the PRAC recommended that, when used for angina, Corlentor/Procoralan should only be used to alleviate symptoms as the available data do not indicate that the medicine provides benefits on outcomes such as reducing heart attack or cardiovascular death (death due to heart problems).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze