EMA restricts use of metoclopramide-containing medicines for nausea

The European Medicines Agency’s Committee on Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has recommended changes to the use of metoclopramide-containing medicines in the European Union, including restricting the dose and duration of use of the drugs to minimize the known risks of potentially serious neurological side effects.
Metoclopramide-containing medicines have been authorized separately in individual member states of the EU, with differing licensed indications such as nausea and vomiting (for example after treatment with anticancer chemotherapy or radiotherapy, after surgery, or associated with migraine) and gastrointestinal motility disorders.
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