Monday 12 January 2026

EMA's CHMP recommends authorization of two new COVID-19 treatments

Pharmaceutical
16 December 2021
ema_building-credit_rob_acket

The European Medicines Agency said today that its human medicines committee (CHMP) has recommended authorization of two new COVID-19 treatments.

Xevudy (sotrovimab), a monoclonal antibody, is for the treatment of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents (from 12 years of age and weighing at least 40 kilograms) who do not require supplemental oxygen and who are at increased risk of the disease becoming severe. The applicant is GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK), which developed the medicine together with Vir Biotechnology.

Xevudy is the third monoclonal antibody recommended in the European Union for treating COVID-19 and its approval follows those of South Korean firm Celltrion Healthcare’s (Kosdaq: 068270) Regkirona (regdanvimab) and Ronapreve (casirivimab/imdevimab), from Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX), in November.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
EMA starts review of Kineret in adult COVID-19 patients
19 July 2021
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer files for COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid emergency use in USA
17 November 2021
Pharmaceutical
ICER issues Evidence Report on COVID-19 treatments
28 March 2022
Pharmaceutical
FDA nod for Kineret injection for use as COVID-19 treatment
10 November 2022


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze