EMA’s PRAC recommends new measures to minimize known heart risks of hydroxyzine-containing medicines

The European Medicines agency’s Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) has completed a review of medicines containing the antihistamine hydroxyzine. This follows concerns over the risk of possible effects on heart rhythm with these medicines, which are available in most European Union countries.
Their approved uses (indications) vary considerably between countries and may include use to treat anxiety disorders, for relief of pruritus (itching), as premedication before surgery, and for treatment of sleep disorders. Hydroxyzine, a first-generation antihistamine, was first synthesized by Belgian drugmaker UCB (Euronext Brussels: UCB) in 1956, and has been sold under brands including Vistaril and Atarax.
The PRAC considered that hydroxyzine was associated with a small but definite risk of QT interval prolongation and torsade de pointes (alterations in the electrical activity of the heart that can lead to abnormal heart rhythms and cardiac arrest). Based on the assessed data, the risk did not differ between indications, and the Committee recommended that hydroxyzine could continue to be used provided that measures to minimize the risk of problems with heart rhythm were taken.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze