Wednesday 14 January 2026

EMA's transparency over COVID-19 wins industry praise

Pharmaceutical
14 October 2020
ema_building-credit_rob_acket

The European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) initiative to implement exceptional transparency measures that are targeting regulatory activities for the assessment and approval of medicines and vaccines for COVID-19 has been praised by two trade groups representing the pharmaceutical industry.

The International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA) and the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) have also encouraged other regulatory authorities to follow the EMA’s example.

These transparency measures are focused on accelerating the publication of key documents at this exceptional time, such as news announcements for rolling reviews and compassionate use opinions, as well as implementing shorter timeframes for publishing public assessment reports.

