EMA says ivermectin should not be used for COVID-19

The European Medicines Agency says it has reviewed the latest evidence on the use of ivermectin for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 and concluded that the available data do not support its use for COVID-19 outside well-designed clinical trials.
Ivermectin first came to prominence as a treatment for patients who had contracted the novel coronavirus last Spring, when researchers at Australia’s Monash University famously declared that the anti-parasitic drug already available around the world ‘kills the virus within 48 hours.’ Ivermectin is the active ingredient of Merck & Co’s (NYSE: MRK) Mectizan and Stromectil brands, but is also availabe as a generic.
In the European Union, ivermectin tablets are approved for treating some parasitic worm infestations while ivermectin skin preparations are approved for treating skin conditions such as rosacea. Ivermectin is also authorised for veterinary use for a wide range of animal species for internal and external parasites.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze