EMA says that vials of falsified Herceptin have been identified

The European Medicines Agency says it has been informed that vials of Swiss drug major Roche’s (ROG: SIX) blockbuster cancer drug Herceptin (trastuzumab), thought to have been stolen in Italy, including from hospitals, have been tampered with and re-introduced under false credentials into the supply chain in some countries.
This is currently being investigated by European Union member state authorities and updates will be provided as more information becomes available. Italian law enforcement authorities are currently investigating the theft and are looking at whether other medicines may also be affected.
No affected product has so far been identified at hospital level and there are no reports that any harm has come to patients in relation to the falsified medicine and authorities are working to avoid this.
