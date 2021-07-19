EMA starts review of Kineret in adult COVID-19 patients

The European Medicines agency announced today that it has started evaluating an application to extend the use of Kineret (anakinra) to include treatment of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in adult patients with pneumonia who are at risk of developing severe respiratory failure (inability of the lungs to work properly).

Marketed by Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (STO: SOBI), also known as Sobi, Kineret has been authorized in the European Union since March 2002. Kineret recorded revenues of 2,079 million kronor ($239.5 million), up 32%.

Kineret is an immunosuppressant currently authorized for the treatment of a number of inflammatory conditions. Its active substance, anakinra, blocks the activity of interleukin 1, a chemical messenger involved in immune processes that lead to inflammation. It is thought that this could also help reduce the inflammation and tissue damage associated with COVID-19.