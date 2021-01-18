Monday 12 January 2026

EMA updates on Cyberattack

Pharmaceutical
18 January 2021
ema_big

The ongoing investigation of the cyberattack on the European Medicines Agency (EMA) revealed that some of the unlawfully accessed documents related to COVID-19 medicines and vaccines have been leaked on the internet.

This included internal/confidential email correspondence dating from November, relating to evaluation processes for COVID-19 vaccines. Some of the correspondence has been manipulated by the perpetrators prior to publication in a way which could undermine trust in vaccines.

Two EMA conditional marketing authorizations for COVID-19 vaccines were granted at the end of December/beginning of January following an independent scientific assessment. These approvals were for Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech’s (Nasdaq: BNTX) Comirnaty (BNT162b2) and Moderna’s (Nasdaq: MRNA) product, now called COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna and previously dubbed mRNA-1273.

