EMA view unchanged on AstraZeneca jab despite 'possible link' to blood clots

The European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) has concluded a hurried preliminary review of a signal of blood clots in people vaccinated with COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca.

The PRAC has concluded that the benefits of the vaccine in combating COVID-19, which itself results in clotting problems and may be fatal, continue to outweigh the risk of side effects.

The vaccine was found not to be associated with an increase in the overall risk of blood clots in those who receive it and there is no evidence of a problem related to specific batches of the vaccine or to particular manufacturing sites.