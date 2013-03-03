EMA workshop calls for coordinated EU approach to tackling medication errors

A close collaboration between national patient safety authorities, national competent authorities, the European Medicines Agency, and the European Commission is necessary to tackle the issue of medication errors causing harm in Europe. This collaboration should engage patients and health care professionals.

This was the conclusion of the two-day workshop on medication errors organized by the Agency last week. This unique event at European Union level brought more than 150 people from all stakeholder groups together to determine a way forward for better reporting and prevention of medications errors.