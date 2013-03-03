EMA workshop calls for coordinated EU approach to tackling medication errors

A close collaboration between national patient safety authorities, national competent authorities, the European Medicines Agency, and the European Commission is necessary to tackle the issue of medication errors causing harm in Europe. This collaboration should engage patients and health care professionals.
This was the conclusion of the two-day workshop on medication errors organized by the Agency last week. This unique event at European Union level brought more than 150 people from all stakeholder groups together to determine a way forward for better reporting and prevention of medications errors.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze