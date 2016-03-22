Ember Therapeutics leaps as it acquires Migralex

Ember Therapeutics (OTC: EMBT), a New York-based pharmaceutical company developing targeted therapies for osteoarthritis, kidney fibrosis and other regenerative medicines, has entered into a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Migralex, a commercially available over-the-counter medication for treating pain.
As part of the transaction, financial terms of which were not disclosed, all assets from Migralex Inc will be transferred to Ember Therapeutics, with the news pushing Ember’s shares up more than 18% to $0.65.
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