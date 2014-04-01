EMD Serono, Pfizer and Broad Institute link up on lupus research

EMD Serono, a US subsidiary of Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRK: DE), has signed a research agreement with US pharma behemoth Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and the Broad Institute in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA.

The collaboration is focused on the genomic profiling of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and lupus nephritis (LN) patients. The research project will be jointly funded by EMD Serono and Pfizer. Further financial terms of the collaboration were not disclosed.

SLE is a systemic autoimmune disease, and can cause LN, an inflammation of the kidney. In SLE patients, in addition to the kidney, other tissues and organs can be affected, including the skin, the nervous system, or joints.