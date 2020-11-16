Emer Cooke takes over top job at European Medicines Agency

The new head of the European Medicines Agency, Emer Cooke, has formally started work in the role, kicking off a five-year renewable mandate as executive director.

Ms Cooke, who was appointed by the agency’s management board in June, has 30 years’ experience in international regulatory affairs, 18 years of which were in leadership roles.

Formerly head of inspections and head of international affairs at the pharmaceutical unit of the European Commission, she has also worked as the director responsible for all medical product-related regulatory activities at the World Health Organization (WHO).