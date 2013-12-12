Emergent BioSolutions to acquire Cangene for $222 million

Taking a significant step to solidify its leadership position in the growing biodefense market, US vaccine maker Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE: EBS) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Canadian biotech firm Cangene (TSX: CNJ).
Under the proposed deal, Emergent will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Cangene in an all-cash transaction valued at $3.24 per share (a 27% premium to the firm’s closing price December 10) on a fully diluted basis for an aggregate purchase price of $222 million. The transaction, which is expected to complete in first-quarter 2014 – subject to US and Canadian regulators’ approval, is expected to be accretive in 2014, exclusive of transaction-related costs.
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