Empagliflozin/linagliptin combo shows sustained reduction in blood glucose in Ph III

16 September 2014

Family-owned German pharma major Boehringer Ingelheim and US partner Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) have presented results from a 52-week Phase III study that demonstrated sustained efficacy of the investigational empagliflozin/linagliptin combination tablet in adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D) already taking metformin and in those who were previously untreated.

Results from the study, presented during the 50thannual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD), also confirmed the safety profile of the combination tablet.

“We are encouraged by the results of this study because it showed clinically meaningful reductions in blood glucose levels with the empagliflozin/linagliptin combination when used with or without metformin,” said Hans-J Woerle, vice president, head of medicine, therapeutic area metabolism, Boehringer Ingelheim, adding: “As type 2 diabetes is a complex and progressive condition, new treatment approaches may be required to help control blood glucose and the single tablet combination of empagliflozin/linagliptin may provide an important option for these patients.”

