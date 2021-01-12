Enbrel price hike proves costliest for US health system, says ICER

The latest report on Unsupported Price Increases (UPI) of prescription drugs in the USA has been published by the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER).
Among the top drugs with price increases in 2019 that had substantial effects on US spending, the ICER determined that seven of 10 lacked adequate new evidence to demonstrate a substantial clinical benefit that was not yet previously known.
"Several of these treatments have been on the market for many years, with scant evidence that they are any more effective than we understood them to be years ago"The 2019 unsupported price increases on these seven treatments, even after pharmaceutical rebates and other concessions, cost the US health system an additional $1.2 billion beyond what would have been spent if their net prices had remained flat.
