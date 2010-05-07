Endo Pharma to acquire HealthTronics in $233 million deal; plans to gain rights to SYNERGO system

Aiming to continue its diversification, moving into new growth areas beyond pharmaceuticals and strengthening its position in urology, USA-based drugmaker Endo Pharmaceuticals revealed that it has signed an agreement to acquire HealthTronics, a US provider of urological products and services.

Under the terms of the deal, Endo will commence an all cash tender offer to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of HealthTronics for around $223 million, or $4.85 cash per share, plus the assumption of around $35 million in net debt. HealthTronics shares that are not acquired in the tender offer will be purchased at the same price in a second-step merger. HealthTronics will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Endo. The transaction has been approved by the boards of directors of both companies.