Endo wins reversal of Tennessee opioid default ruling

Pharmaceutical
21 April 2022
Ireland-headquartered Endo International (Nasdaq: ENDP) yesterday announced that the US Tennessee Court of Appeals has reversed a trial court judge's order denying a motion for recusal by Endo's wholly-owned subsidiaries Endo Health Solutions and Endo Pharmaceuticals (collectively Endo) in Clay County et al v Purdue Pharma, et al, pending in the Circuit Court for Cumberland County, Tennessee, and remanded the case for transfer to a different judge.

Endo’s Nasdaq-traded shares gained 3.9% to $2.29 in after-hour trading.

In so doing, the Tennessee Court of Appeals also vacated the trial court judge's order imposing sanctions on Endo for alleged discovery violations, including the entry of a default judgment on liability.

