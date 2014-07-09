England’s community prescribing rises almost 60% but costs increase only 15% in 10 years

The number of prescription items dispensed in the community in England has increased by 58.5% over 10 years, according to the Health & Social Care Information Centre’s Prescriptions Dispensed in the Community 2003-2013 report.

The report showed that more than 1.03 billion items were prescribed in 2013, which is more than double the 649.7 million prescribed in 2003.

The cost, however, has not experienced such an increase. The overall Net Ingredient Cost of prescriptions has only increased by 14.8% over the same period, rising from £7.51 billion ($12.8 billion) in 2003 to £8.63 billion in 2013.